Ask Your Members of Congress to Support Science Investment

Editor’s Note: This blog post was cross-posted from From The Prow, a blog by AGU leadership.

Over the past few weeks, many of you have expressed an interest in becoming more involved in science policy. We’ve discussed opportunities in the past for you to engage under a new Administration and Congress in “The Shifting Landscape of Science” post and this is another element of that effort. Each year, AGU weighs in on the appropriations process, advocating for continued and expanded funding for the agencies that provide critical science research and programs to advance the U.S. scientific enterprise.

On February 28, U.S. Representatives will provide testimony to the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science, as well as the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee that will influence federal spending for areas that affect Earth and space science funding for NASA, NOAA, NSF and USGS.

We’re asking you to join us in our efforts this year. Reach out to your Members of Congress to share your stories of how the work of those agencies, through their science and research, have benefited your district and the nation. Urge them to testify on behalf of the critical need for science funding. We’ve created a campaign in our Policy Action Center to make this easy by providing some talking points but you are encouraged to share your own stories as well.

The deadline for Representatives to submit testimony is February 21 for the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies and February 23 for the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, and Science. We encourage you to take action and write your Member of Congress today to help ensure robust federal support for investment in science and the education and development of the next generation of scientists.

Moving forward, we’ll continue to identify areas of opportunity for AGU members to engage, educate, and share your expertise and experience with the public. I encourage you to stay involved in our efforts by joining AGU’s Sharing Science network or signing up for Science Policy Alerts.